Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) on Tuesday became the latest Democrat to call on US President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race.

“Joe Biden has honorably served this country for more than 50 years with grace and dignity. During this administration, he has led remarkable legislation that will reverberate for generations – including historic investments in infrastructure, support for Ukraine and democracies around the world, strategic competition with China through restoring domestic manufacturing, economic recovery in the wake of COVID, and support for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, to name a few,” she said in a statement.

“One of President Biden’s most significant accomplishments was defeating a man who represented an existential threat to the nation and the institutions upon which this country has been founded: former President, Donald J. Trump. That’s why I ran for office in the first place. I know we cannot allow Trump to return to the White House and implement his dangerous Project 2025 plan that hurts the middle class and threatens rights and freedoms, including abortion,” continued Sherrill.

She asserted that she had “heard from people in my district who are united in their concern for our country and our future. They want a leader who can continue to build on our successes but is also able to turn the nation’s attention to the urgent threat that Trump presents to our democracy, to our freedoms, and to our country” and added, “When I think of my four children and all of the rights that another Trump presidency endangers, and in light of the recent Supreme Court decision that gave inordinate power to the President of the United States, the stakes are too high – and the threat is too real – to stay silent”.

“I know that President Biden and his team have been true public servants and have put the country and the best interests of democracy first and foremost in their considerations. And because I know President Biden cares deeply about the future of our country, I am asking that he declare that he won’t run for reelection and will help lead us through a process toward a new nominee,” wrote Sherrill.

Biden has faced calls to withdraw from the presidential race following his poor showing at the recent debate against former President Donald Trump.

On Monday, Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) called on Biden to end his reelection bid, becoming the most senior Democratic lawmaker to publicly do so.

“Well, look, I think he should step aside. I think it’s become clear that he’s not the best person to carry the Democratic message,” Smith, the highest-ranking Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, told CNN in an interview, adding, “And here’s the thing. We have an incredibly strong message and record to run on.”

Smith added that he is in favor of having Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket.

“Personally, I think Kamala Harris would be a much better, stronger candidate and because she is, constitutionally, is second. That’s the way it’s supposed to work,” he said, noting he does not think Biden should resign before his term is up.

Smith is one of four Democrats who reportedly said during a phone call on Sunday that they believe Biden should step aside to allow someone else to be the party’s nominee for president. The others were Reps. Jerry Nadler of New York, Mark Takano of California and Joe Morelle of New York.

The President clarified on Friday that he is staying in the presidential race and has no plans to withdraw despite the debate.

Speaking at a rally in Wisconsin, Biden said, “They’re trying to push me out of the race. Well let me say this as clearly as I can: I'm staying in the race. I'll beat Donald Trump again.”

On Monday, Biden again stressed his belief that he could defeat Trump in the November election, and cited his previous defeat of Trump in the 2020 race.

“I beat him last time. I will beat him this time,” Biden told MSNBC.