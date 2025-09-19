The security officer of the Jordan Valley Regional Council reported on Friday evening that IDF troops detained four foreign nationals who attempted to infiltrate Israel from Jordan near the Yarmouk River.

The individuals were apprehended and taken in for questioning. During the incident, flares and other operational measures were deployed.

The IDF emphasized that communities in the region continue to operate as usual.

The attempted infiltration comes a day after the shooting attack at the Allenby Crossing on the Jordanian border, in which a terrorist driving a truck that was meant to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza murdered Lt. Col. (Res.) Yitzhak Harosh and Sgt. Oran Hershko.

A security official stated that the terrorist, who was neutralized at the scene, was a Jordanian civilian who was employed by the Jordanian military to transport aid trucks from Jordan to the Gaza Strip.

In the wake of the shooting attack, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir ordered the suspension of all convoys traveling from Jordan to Gaza.

