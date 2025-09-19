IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced that earlier on Friday, the IDF struck and eliminated terrorist Ammar Hayel Qutaybani, Commander of the Sinai Outpost in the Hezbollah terrorist organization, in southern Lebanon.

In an additional strike earlier on Friday, a terrorist in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force was eliminated in the Tebnine area in southern Lebanon, the IDF said.

“Both terrorists took part in attempts to rehabilitate Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Moreover, it said, overnight, the IDF struck a vessel that was used by Hezbollah to gather intelligence on IDF troops for the terrorist organization on the coasts of Naqoura in southern Lebanon.

“These activities constitute violations of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel,” said the IDF.

