Among the six victims of yesterday's terror attack at Ramot Junction was Rabbi Yosef David, a 43-year-old father of four. When terrorists opened fire, he was killed instantly. In his final moments, Rabbi David was seen standing at the bus stop with a holy book in his hands, making use of those few minutes to learn. He had just left his work supervising prayers at a local school and was on his way to the study hall.

"He was always smiling," one family member said. Relatives describe a man who rose early every day, devoted every spare moment to study, and never stopped smiling despite years of financial hardship.

Now his widow and four children, the oldest only ten years old, the youngest barely a year, are left reeling from the sudden loss. They said goodbye to him in the morning and buried him that evening.

In the wake of the tragedy, community leaders have launched an emergency fund to help the family through the coming months. Their expenses — rent, food, schooling, and daily life — will only grow, and Mrs. David cannot carry this burden alone.

