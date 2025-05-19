Former US President Joe Biden issued his first public statement since his diagnosis with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, with metastases detected in his bones. His spokesperson made the announcement on Sunday.

In a statement, the spokesperson noted that while the cancer appears to be particularly aggressive, it is hormone-sensitive, making it potentially manageable through appropriate treatments. Biden and his family are currently exploring treatment options.

On Monday, Biden addressed the public for the first time since the diagnosis. Posting a photo with his wife, former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, on the social media platform X, he wrote: "Cancer touches us all. Like many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in our broken places. Thank you for lifting us with your love and support."

Biden, 82, concluded his term as President on January 20, 2025. He withdrew from the 2024 presidential race on July 21, 2024, and was succeeded by Kamala Harris, who ultimately lost the election to President Donald Trump.