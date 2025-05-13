Former US President Joe Biden’s physical condition declined so significantly during 2023 and 2024 that senior aides privately discussed the possibility of him requiring a wheelchair if re-elected, according to a forthcoming book by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson.

The report, based on interviews with over 200 sources—most of them Democratic insiders—details concerns within the White House over the president’s ability to physically manage a second term, particularly in light of worsening spinal issues and frequent instability while walking.

Aides reportedly feared that any public sign of reliance on a wheelchair would be politically damaging during the campaign and therefore opted to delay such measures. Following Biden’s fall over a sandbag at the US Air Force Academy in June 2023, his team began introducing a range of precautions: shortening his walking distances, ensuring handrails were available, using sneakers more often, and giving him detailed movement briefings ahead of events.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician, is said to have voiced growing concern over the president’s demanding schedule and the physical toll of the presidency. He reportedly urged senior staff to build in more rest, at times joking that while they were trying to push Biden, he was trying to keep him alive.

The White House, responding to the Axios report, maintained that the Biden’s condition was stable and manageable. A spokesperson said Biden’s gait was affected by normal aging and spinal wear, insisting that it had not interfered with his capacity to perform his duties.