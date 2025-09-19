“65,000 is the number of Palestinian Arabs killed with certainty, 75 percent of whom were women and children. But we should start thinking about 680,000, because this is the number some scholars and scientists claim is the true death toll in Gaza”.

We are in Geneva, at the UN Palace of Nations, and the speaker is Francesca Albanese, Special Rapporteur for the Palestinian Territories. Any doubts have been dispelled about the 65,000 deaths in Gaza, “of whom 75 percent were women and children,” a figure that has been repeated since October 8, 2023, when Israel's military response to the Hamas pogrom began. According to Albanese, a leading figure among Palestinian Arab activists, the number is on the order of ten times that number, before adding that the figures - any ot them - cannot be verified.

War numbers are the most powerful weapon against Israel, more than rockets and bullets: if Hamas is losing in Gaza, it is winning in the West.

The latest anti-Israeli truth spreading like wildfire is the claim that 680,000 people were killed in Gaza during the nearly two-year war between Israel and Hamas, "including 380,000 children under the age of five." The claim stems from an article titled "Skewering History: The Odious Politics of Counting Gaza's Dead," published in Arena, a far-left Australian magazine. The claim that 380,000 children under the age of five died during the war isn't just absurd; it's ridiculous, since the latest estimate of Gaza's population under the age of five before the war was 341,790. Therefore, this "study" would claim that Israel has killed more children under the age of five than there are in the Gaza Strip.

The macabre magic of Zionism.

These numbers are certainly more genocidal, certified by the UN commission headed by Navi Pillay, already discredited for calling Israel "apartheid." All major media outlets have promoted the genocide accusations contained in a report by three completely discredited commissioners—Pillay, Miloon Kothari, and Chris Sidoti—members of the UN Human Rights Council Commission of Inquiry on the Palestinian Territories. The Council's member countries, let's remember, are the great democracies and human rights advocates Cuba, Qatar, China, Sudan, Algeria, Bolivia, Kuwait, Burundi, Vietnam, Kyrgyzstan, and Bangladesh. According to this commission, 83 percent of the deaths in Gaza are civilians, citing an article in the Guardian as proof.

In May, one of the most grotesque and easily refutable claims during the war between Israel and Hamas emerged: the claim that 14,000 children in Gaza would die within 48 hours. Tom Fletcher, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, blurted out: "There are 14,000 children who will die in the next 48 hours if we don't reach them. I want to save as many as possible in the next 48 hours."

A bit like the "journalists" killed in Gaza. Suffice it to say that of the 192 journalists allegedly killed in Gaza and listed by Reporters Without Borders, 26 were employed by al-Aqsa TV (a Hamas channel), 19 by al-Quds al-Youm (Islamic Jihad), seven by Palestine Today (pro-Islamic Jihad), six by al-Mayadeen or al-Manar (the former affiliated with Hezbollah and the latter owned by Hezbollah), and another 23 by outlets linked to terrorist groups such as the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and the Houthis. Nearly half of the journalists identified so far worked for terrorist organizations.

Today we read that Israel has already killed a third of Gaza's total population (math must not have been taught at the UN - who are all those people streaming southward from Gaza City?).

Tomorrow we will read that Gaza is worse than Pol Pot's Cambodia, but with the Green Khmers playing the roles of victims and resisters.