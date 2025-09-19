Division 162 forces continue intensive operations in Gaza City, which include eliminating terrorists in rapid-fire engagements using tank fire, drones, and airstrikes, destroying terrorist infrastructure, and locating weapons.

During one of the operations, terrorists were identified about 200 meters from the forces - and were quickly eliminated. In addition, rifles, grenades, and other weapons were located, as well as an explosive device hidden among the rubble by Hamas terrorists.

The IDF emphasizes that the southern forces will continue to operate in Gaza to protect Israeli citizens.