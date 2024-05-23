Six months after her husband Rabbi Na'aran Eshchar fell during a military operation on Israel's northern border, Tsuf Eshchar gave birth to the couple's third child, a baby boy.

On Thursday morning, the Rosenbaum and Eshchar families announced: "'I said unto thee: In thy blood, live.' (Ezekiel 16:6) With praise and thanks to G-d, we are happy to announce the birth of a boy, son to Tsuf and Na'aran, may G-d avenge his blood. Am Israel chai!"

Rabbi Eshchar, a 32-year-old father of two, was killed after his tank flipped over during military operations on Israel's northern border in October 2023. He taught in the hesder yeshiva in Shadmot Mehola.

Four months before his death, Rabbi Eshchar donated a kidney to a man he did not know. After doing so, he was not allowed to enlist in the reserves, but he insisted and after a struggle, succeeded in overturning the ban.

In addition to Rabbi Eshchar, the incident killed Sergeant First Class (res.) Yinon Fleishman.

Yinon was the son-in-law of Rabbi Jeremy Stavisky, principal of Himmelfarb High School in Jerusalem.