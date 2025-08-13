Defense Minister Israel Katz spoke about the oversight and consultation process regarding IDF appointments after the events of October 7, clarifying that from now on, "there is no longer an army that is not under supervision."

"As Defense Minister, responsible for the IDF and accountable solely to the citizens of the State of Israel, I will continue to closely accompany and guide the IDF and the defense establishment — both in the operational use of force in various arenas with the clear offensive policy which I lead, and in force building, including tight oversight of appointments."

Katz added, "In accordance with the law, I am responsible for approving appointments from the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and above, while the Chief of Staff acts as a recommender of different options. Therefore, a procedure for early consultation between the Defense Minister and the Chief of Staff has been established - a procedure that must be carried out in an orderly manner and by utilizing early discussions, as has been the case since I took office."

"I am proud of the quality of appointments I have approved and of the IDF's renewed command echelon in the reality after October 7, and I intend to continue in the same way, based solely on professional and factual judgment."

Addressing attempts to change the procedures, he said: "The current attempt to change the procedures which we have worked under — perhaps on the advice of anti-government advisors stirring the pot — and replace them with attempts to establish facts on the ground through ad hoc meetings will not succeed. It is regrettable that this has caused unnecessary harm to IDF officers, many of whom are heroes who have dedicated themselves to Israel's security, and this conduct has harmed them."

"I know how to sit with the IDF for in-depth operational discussions, provide strong backing when needed, and also demand changes when necessary. This is my role as Defense Minister, and this is what I have done in all my previous roles."

Responding to critics, some of whom are former senior defense officials, he said: "And to all the former officials who criticize and preach morality — some modesty would not hurt. Read the investigations published by the IDF about what happened in the IDF during your tenures in senior command positions — about flawed decisions concerning force building, arrogance, blindness, condescension, lack of oversight, and the enormity of the failure that occurred. Read, and lower your gaze."