Beneath the skies of Gaza, where the air shakes with artillery and tension never lets up, a young IDF soldier puts pen to paper.

His name is Naftali Hertz. He’s a lone soldier in an active combat unit — and in exactly one month, he’s supposed to stand under the chuppah.

“I’m writing these words while the room is vibrating from explosions", Naftali shares. “I’ve been deployed several times since October 7th. But despite it all, G-d helped me find my bride. She’s perfect for me".

The date is set: Thursday, the 18th of Elul. But beyond that, almost nothing is in place. With his parents absent and no family to support him, Naftali has no way to cover the most basic costs of starting a life.

“It’s not easy to say this,” he writes, “but I simply don’t have the money. Not for a ring. Not for rent. Not for basic furniture. I want to build a home with dignity — but I have no way to start".

The urgency is real. The wedding is just weeks away, and many essentials remain unfunded. Naftali isn’t asking for luxuries — just a foundation to begin life as a husband, with dignity and stability.

“If anyone helps me,” he says, “I want you to know I’ll daven for you under the chuppah. I’ll remember your name. May G-d bless you with everything good".

His wedding falls during Elul — a time of compassion, of open gates and new beginnings. Now, it’s our turn to open the gates for him.