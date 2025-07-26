Sergeant Major (res.) Betzalel Yehoshua Mosbacher fell in battle in Gaza, the IDF announced Saturday evening.

Mosbacher, aged 32, from Avnei Eitan, served as a Combat Engineering soldier in the 749th Engineering Battalion, 828 Bislamach Brigade.

He passed away after he was severely injured on July 19th, 2025, during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

Mosbacher is survived by his wife Maayan and their daughter.

The Golan Regional Council mourned: "At this difficult time, the Golan community embraces his wife Maayan and daughter, his parents Yaakov and Chana, his brothers, his sisters, and his entire family. The Council and the entire Golan salute the soldiers of the IDF, who continue even now to risk their lives in the war. We hope and pray for good news for the entire nation of Israel."

In the incident in which Mosbacher was injured, a combat engineering officer from the 710th Battalion of the 179th Brigade was also severely injured. The two were evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment, and their families were notified.

According to the IDF, the injuries occurred a result of an APC running over an explosive device in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.