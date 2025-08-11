Sara Rosensweig is bedridden, enduring excruciating pain from a rare nerve disorder known as CRPS — Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, also called Burning Limb Syndrome. Her condition is worsening, and there is no treatment available in Israel that can stop its relentless advance.

The only program that has helped her is at the Spero Clinic in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Sara began treatment there, but was forced to return home before completion due to lack of funds. Now, her symptoms have returned — and her family is desperate.

Click here to help save Sara’s life.

Sara needs at least three more months of treatment, costing upwards of $100,000. Her husband, parents, and children have released her name to the public, asking Jews everywhere to pray for Sara bat Miriam and help cover the costs.

“For so many years, Sara was a dynamo,” her husband recalls. “Our four children were flourishing, and she kept the house running smoothly. She worked in marketing, and we were saving up to buy an apartment. But now, overtaken by Burning Limb Syndrome, we are in the ER twice a week. She is a shadow of herself.”

His voice breaks: “Could it be that her life — a life dedicated to caring for our family — has a price tag? She lives with pain that most people will never experience. Pray for her, and help us pay for the treatment that can give her back her life.”

Donate here to give Sara the care she needs — and the chance to be herself again >>