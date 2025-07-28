IDF reservist Ariel Meir Taman, who served in the military's body identification unit, was found lifeless in his home in Ofakim. He is survived by his wife and four children.

Since October 7, Taman had been part of the IDF's efforts to identify victims’ remains and had been struggling with mental health challenges.

The Investigative Military Police has launched an investigation into the circumstances of his death. Upon completion of the investigation, the findings will be brought to the Military Advocate General’s Office.

