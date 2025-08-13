Rachamim Eliyahu Elnatan, 25, was tragically killed on Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle accident near Ganot Interchange on Route 1. The crash occurred at the exit leading to northbound Route 4.

Emergency medical teams from Magen David Adom (MDA) arrived at the scene to find Alnatan with extensive trauma. Despite intensive resuscitation efforts, paramedics were forced to declare him dead at the scene.

Elnatan had been married for only three months. He is survived by his wife, parents, and seven siblings.

His father, Natan Elnatan, previously served as deputy mayor of Tel Aviv and currently heads the National Planning Headquarters at the Ministry of the Interior.

This tragedy marks a particularly devastating loss for the Elnatan family, as Rachamim is the second son to die in a traffic accident.

Following the release of his body from the Abu Kabir Institute of Forensic Medicine, Elnatan was laid to rest Tuesday night at Yarkon Cemetery.

MDA paramedic Rina Atratzki, who responded to the scene, described the severity of the accident: “The motorcyclist was found unconscious beyond the guardrail with critical injuries. We performed medical checks, but the trauma was fatal, and we had no choice but to pronounce him dead at the scene.”