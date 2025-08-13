The driver of Justice Minister Yariv Levin on Tuesday changed the lock on the office of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, preventing her from entering.

Levin’s office did not deny the incident, stating: “This claim is nothing short of absurd. The locks in the Minister’s Tel Aviv office were indeed changed. The office belongs to the Minister, not to Attorney Baharav-Miara.”

The statement added: “Her attempt to make unauthorized use of the Minister’s office is yet another example of puzzling behavior from someone already dismissed from her position.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid sharply criticized the act: “While hostages are dying in Gaza and the IDF is fighting for our lives, the Justice Minister is acting like a common criminal, violating clear court rulings. At Israel’s most difficult hour, we have a government of draft-dodgers, corrupt individuals, and lawbreakers.”

While the office in question is officially under the jurisdiction of the Justice Minister, it has for years served as a satellite workspace for the Attorney General.