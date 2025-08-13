Nothing--absolutely nothing--online, and especially at Wikipedia, can be trusted concerning Israel, Zionism, "Palestine," Jihad, Hamas, Islam, etc. For example, today, I checked out Wikipedia's entry on Zionism.

Go see it for yourself. It is 14,728 words long and is written entirely from the pro-Islamist, pro-"Palestine" point of view. It is an ugly read. The entry begins this way:

"Zionism is an ethnocultural nationalist movement that emerged in late 19th century Europe to establish and support a Jewish homeland through the colonization of Palestine, a region corresponding to the Land of Israel in Judaism and central to Jewish history. Zionists wanted to create a Jewish state in Palestine with as much land, as many Jews, and as few Palestinian Arabs as possible."

The fact that Jews are the only indigenous people of that Land, our roots going back 3,600 years; the fact that there never was a land called "Palestine" until about 100 years ago; the fact that non-European Arab Jews, aka Mizrachi and Sephardi Jews, aka Jews of "color," also came to the Holy Land, and are a majority of its Jewish citizens, that Jews maintained a continuous presence there--is nowhere to be found at Wikipedia.

The entry also focuses only upon the "expulsion" of "Palestinians" in 1948 without balancing that questionable "expulsion" with the fact that an equal number of Arab Jews were exiled from Arab and Muslim lands that same year and in the years to follow, and that Jews were always, always persecuted by Muslims; not only by European Christians.

The Wikipedia entry continues:

"Criticism of Zionism often characterizes it as a supremacist, colonialist, or racist ideology or as a settler colonial movement."

Guess who they cite for this information? None other than prominent anti-Zionists such as Peter Beinart, Ilan Pappe, Sabbagh-Koury, Sami Hadawi, etc. The citations are sometimes incomplete but where they are complete, they cite specific page numbers. It is meant to gloss over the fact that their sources are all biased. It is meant to appear as solid academic work.

Many years ago, I spot-checked the Wikipedia biographies of leading pro-Israel intellectuals and those of leading anti-Israel intellectuals. No surprise--I found that figures such as Daniel Pipes were "slimed" for their Zionism--and figures who promoted the false concept of "Islamophobia," such as Hatem Bazian, were praised without criticism--and not only on one page but on countless other pages devoted to Students for Justice in Palestine and other anti-Israel groups.

It is maddening to have to keep repeating oneself--without access to the necessary bandwidth.

It is maddening not to have made enough of a difference after 25-50 years of heavy lifting.

It is maddening to see where we now find ourselves--as a people and as a Judeo-Christian Western culture.

And here I sigh.

I began focusing on the importance of propaganda early in the 21st century. Back then, others also exposed the Lethal Lies and the existence of Pallywood ("Palestinian" fake photos, staged atrocities), especially historian Richard Landes, journalist Nidra Poller, filmmaker Pierre Rehov, Israeli media spokesman Danny Seaman, etc.

None of us managed to persuade either the Israeli government or the American Jewish organizations to understand that the survival of a well-armed Jewish state would also depend upon fighting and winning the cognitive war. But here we are.

Jews around the world are more endangered physically, economically, and psychologically than ever before. Israel is under the most extraordinary siege--perhaps as never before, fighting for its survival on seven or eight fronts simultaneously, the eighth being the media front.

As we few argued and documented and predicted in vain, we did not stop the Islamists and their western supporters from consistently posting very huge lies on every single major search engine online. The Islamist Jew haters craftily, steadily inserted their mendacious views everywhere. Like a virus, like bed bugs, like termites in the woodwork.

In 2015, I again called for an Iron Dome against the propaganda. As yet, we have nothing like this. And now, it is probably too late to turn the tsunami of Lies around. Perhaps it was always too late.

I am not alone in this view. Bloggers Eve Barlow, Elder of Zion, Benjamin Kerstein, Melanie Phillips, John Podhoretz, Jonathan Tobin--and countless others have been covering this same waterfront, some more recently, others for a longer period of time.

And here I sigh again.

Despite everything, we can never give up. We are an eternal people with a long, long history. Jews must always fight, always defend themselves. Yes, individually and collectively. Of course, always pray to God (prayer calms us poor souls), but, as they say, also "row away from the rocks." Keep contributing to the IDF.

Most of all, those who can, the tecchies among us, the billionnaires among us, must begin overwhelming the lies by inserting the truth online wherever and whenever possible, everywhere, 24/7, in every language on earth.