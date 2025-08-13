Unilaterally recognizing the "Palestinian Arab state," as Emmanuel Macron announced (it would be the first G7 country), is the greatest gift to those who don't recognize Israel (Hamas "thanks" Macron); after October 7th. It's a reward for those who choose terrorism (so, after all, it works, and never mind if for now they have to settle for the 1967 borders on paper, which they'll use to seize the 1948 ones, as they attempted to do on October 7th from Gaza).

Salman Rushdie is right when he says that the Palestinian Arab state would be Sharia "like under the Taliban," and, as the numbers tell us, it's a gesture by England and France to appease Islam (in addition to revealing Qatar's enormous weight in the French economy, with Paris becoming the second capital of Qatari investments in Europe since 2022).

Internal Islamic pressure is suffocating European leaders, forcing them to give in to blackmail.

The French government has also admitted it, in black and white.

Unilateral recognition of the Palestinian Arab state is not intended to promote "peace," but to appease France's Muslim community.

This is evident from a document titled "Understanding the aspirations of the Muslim population and sending them strong messages," published by the Ministry of the Interior and revealed by Le Figaro. The document recommends that France recognize the "state of Palestine" as a means of "appeasing" Muslim voters and calming internal tensions. This is part of a broader report on the influence of the Muslim Brotherhood and political Islamism in society, published in May.

Not to mention that "between 1979 and 2024, there were 66,872 Islamist attacks worldwide, resulting in the deaths of 249,941 people," as revealed by a major study by Fondapol, the Paris-based think tank, and that France is the European country that paid the highest price: 85 attacks and 334 deaths.

But terrorism pays (and never mind that on October 7th, Hamas also killed 48 French citizens, before whom Macron made a show of himself).

Europeans now seem lost in a stubborn blindness, smiles that smell of contracts and fear, while Islam is sinking its enameled claws into Europe's soft underbelly.

Follow the money

Qatar, a sponsor of Hamas, is a major supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to France. This relationship has been expanded through two long-term sales contracts between the French energy company TotalEnergies and the Qatari state company QatarEnergy.

In total, Qatar will send 3.5 million tons of LNG to France annually for twenty-seven years, starting in 2026: one of the largest and longest supply agreements ever signed by a European country.

The same for UK: the Qatari emir now owns more parcels of London than the Royal family.

Read the numbers

Then there's demography, which is an implacable force. The devastating Islamization of France in just 30 years. Take the total number of Arab Muslim names in the entire country in 1994 and 2024. In the Paris region, 30 to 40 percent of the population is now Muslim.

“The End of the Jews of France?” is the title of an investigative book by Dov Maïmon and Didier Long. "We firmly believe that the Jews of France, at some point, will have to leave. And we ask them to prepare.”

What conclusion do they reach?

“It's a shock. On the one hand, we're seeing a surge in anti-Semitism, which has been intensifying since October 7th. This 0.6 percent of the French population suffers 60 percent of religious attacks, even though Muslims are twenty times more numerous. We applied our models and arrived at a figure of 15 percent Muslims, or 9 million people in France. Taking into account population growth, this percentage will rise to 20-25 percent Muslims in France by 2050. Global studies identify no country where 25 percent Muslims live but where there are still Jews. Islam is radicalizing. With Jews in the mix. It's simply an explosive cocktail.”

Today, Jews make up less than 1 percent of the French population: given a future 25 percent of Muslims, why shouldn't the state throw them to terrorists? Here, once again, demography decides everything.

"Where should we go?" asks the famous Dutch Jewish writer Leon de Winter in the Welt, as if repeating the mournful WWII song. "This is a question I've been hearing regularly since October 7, 2023. This question is asked by Jews, or more precisely, by European Jews. Europe will be free of the Jews. I'm not yet sure if this will happen in 2040 or 2050."

We must then update the famous motto to suit the Islamist takeover: “First the Saturday people, then the Sunday people, then the West woke and didn't care.”

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.