Germany’s decision to suspend weapons exports to Israel that could be used in Gaza has drawn sharp criticism from Jewish groups and caused divisions within Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s own political bloc, JNS reported.

The Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian branch of Merz’s Christian Democratic Union, said it had not been consulted before the Aug. 8 announcement and questioned the policy shift.

“The CSU was not involved in this decision, and we consider it questionable,” said Alexander Hoffman, head of the CSU’s Bundestag faction. He called the move “a departure from decades of foreign policy continuity toward Israel” and said it would be discussed within the governing coalition.

CSU lawmaker Stephan Pilsinger warned the decision could have consequences for Germany’s own security. “Currently, we feel like we benefit more from Israel in terms of security policy than Israel benefits from us,” he told the Augsburger Allgemeine.

Merz stated the embargo would remain in place “until further notice” in response to Israel’s decision to intensify its campaign against Hamas in Gaza, arguing that Israel “bears an even greater responsibility for ensuring the population’s needs are met.”

Israel’s ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, called the move “a celebration for Hamas.” Central Council of Jews in Germany president Josef Schuster labeled it a “change of course” that contradicts Berlin’s past commitments to Israel. “To now deprive Israel of the ability to defend itself… endangers its existence,” he warned.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Merz after his announcement of the arms embargo and expressed his disappointment with the decision.

“Instead of supporting Israel's just war against Hamas, which carried out the most horrific attack against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, Germany is rewarding Hamas terrorism by embargoing arms to Israel,” said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel's goal is not to take over Gaza, but to free Gaza from Hamas and enable a peaceful government to be established there,” it added.