The severe heatwave that hit Israel earlier this week is expected to intensify Wednesday across the country. Most areas will experience extreme heat, while the coastal plain will be particularly humid.

Extreme heat stress is expected to persist through Wednesday, with temperatures forecast to climb to exceptionally high levels. In the afternoon, there may be local showers accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, mainly in southern Israel, and possibly haze.

No significant relief is expected at night, with the possibility of continued local showers and isolated thunderstorms in the south.

Forecast temperatures for Wednesday and Wednesday night are:

Jerusalem: 29-40°C

Tel Aviv: 27-35°C

Haifa: 26-34°C

Safed: 29-41°C

Katzrin: 28-44°C

Tiberias: 30-41°C

Nazareth: 26-38°C

Afula: 26-41°C

Beit She’an: 29-47°C

Lod: 26-38°C

Ashdod: 28-33°C

Ein Gedi: 34-45°C

Be’er Sheva: 26-41°C

Mitzpe Ramon: 29-40°C

Eilat: 34-49°C