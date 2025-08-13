Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems announced on Wednesday that it has signed a major defense contract worth approximately $1.635 billion with a European country.

Under the agreement, Elbit will deliver a comprehensive suite of advanced technologies spanning land, air, communications, and digital warfare domains. The company highlighted that the solutions are part of its cutting-edge portfolio, incorporating artificial intelligence at their core.

The contract covers two primary categories of systems. The first includes long-range precision artillery rockets and a wide array of unmanned aerial systems (UAS), such as personal drones designed for both intelligence gathering and tactical strikes.

The second group features advanced intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) systems, along with communications intelligence (COMINT), signals intelligence (SIGINT), and electronic warfare capabilities.

Additionally, Elbit will supply state-of-the-art electro-optical systems, upgrades for combat vehicles, night-vision technologies, and integrated defense systems. A full military digitization package—featuring next-generation communications hardware and software—will also be provided as part of the deal..