Tzuf Eshchar, widow of Master sergeant Rabbi Naaran Eshchar, who fell in the north during the Swords of Iron War, got engaged on Monday evening to Amichai Weiss from Efrat.

The couple published a joint announcement, stating: "With gratitude to God, we got engaged," alongside an emotional prayer: "And show us, Lord our God, Your comfort for Zion, Your city, and for the rebuilding of Jerusalem, Your holy city, for You are the Master of salvations and the Master of comforts."

Rabbi Naaran, of blessed memory, was 33 years old at the time of his death. He served as a Rabbi and teacher at the Shadmot Mechola Yeshiva in the Jordan Valley and was a tank commander in Battalion 71 of Brigade 188 - Iron Division. He was critically injured in a tank rollover on the northern border and died from his wounds.

In that event, Sergeant first class (res.) Yinon Fleishman, 31, a reserve fighter in the IDF, was also killed.