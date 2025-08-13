Daniel Greenfieldis a Shillman Journalism Fellow and the Executive Vice President of Programs at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. His book, Domestic Enemies: The Founding Fathers' Fight Against the Left,tells the story of the Left's 200 Year War Against America.

Over the past few weeks, the UN, the EU, the media and Hamas banded together to demand that aid deliveries shift back from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation to the United Nations. The campaign played out with Hamas kidnapping, torturing and killing employees of the U.S. aid group, while the media spread false claims that Israel was using GHF distribution sites as ‘death traps’ for killing Gazans, and world leaders demanded that the UN be put back in charge of aid.

Back when the UN had been in charge it had faked its own famine by refusing to deliver food and letting it pile up instead. Since then the UN’s food aid has kept on piling up even while GHF, an American Christian aid group, has managed to deliver millions of meals to Gaza residents, despite being smeared by the media as “controversial” for feeding those whom the UN wouldn’t.

Who was the UN actually delivering aid to back when it even bothered trying to deliver it?

The UNOPS ‘Mechanism for Gaza’ revealed that of the around 2,600 aid trucks entering Gaza, only 300 made it to their destination. 2,310 trucks or 88% of them were ‘intercepted’.

Much of the ‘aid’ being brought in by the UN and its allies, including the UN’s WFP, UNICEF, the International Red Cross, the International Medical Corps and the World Central Kitchen, whose founder Jose Andres, has been constantly attacking Israel in the media, was ‘intercepted’.

The UN World Food Programme (WFP), which has been front and center in the media, crying for more money and denouncing Trump and Israel, only successfully delivered 1,864 pallets of aid since May while losing 29,673 pallets or 93% of it to “interceptions”.

The UN’s WFP recently claimed that it has run out of food stocks and needs $265 million for just the next 6 months to feed Gaza. Where did its food stocks go?

Certainly not to aid stations.

The WFP’s track record of successfully delivering pallets is 6%. That’s bad even for the UN. Who is all that undelivered 94% of aid going to? The UN, which is happy to break down everything by weight and pallet, is deliberately vague on the subject, saying only that it had been “intercepted either peacefully by hungry people or forcefully armed actors, during transit in Gaza”.

Who might those “armed actors” be? Alec Baldwin? Clint Eastwood? Maybe Hamas?

The UN, which condemns Israel every other day of the week, isn’t talking, but what we know is its aid groups aren’t actually delivering to any aid groups, they’re ‘delivering’ them to “armed actors” and those armed actors probably aren’t members of the Academy of Motion Pictures.

And the UN’s deliberate ambiguity about how many trucks are being “peacefully” intercepted and how many are being seized by “armed actors” with green headbands is likely a deliberate attempt to obfuscate how many of its ‘aid trucks’ are being used to run supplies to Hamas. Wonder why?

In a recent press release, the UN’s WFP claimed that “a total of 1,833 trucks have been dispatched to reach starving civilians inside Gaza”, it neglected to mention that only 140 of those trucks (currently estimated at 2,095) or 5% of the trucks actually reached anyone.

Even assuming the best possible intentions by the WFP, why in the world would anyone hand the UN organization its requested quarter of a billion dollars for a 5% success ratio?

And there’s no reason to assume any good intentions on the part of the UN or the WFP.

After years of doing this, even a bunch of rickshaw drivers could manage a better ratio than 95% enemy intercepts. It’s hard to believe that the 5% deliveries to 95% interceptions ratio reflects anything other than extensive collaboration between the UN’s Gaza employees, many of whom are Hamas, and Hamas.

The UN’s refusal to deliver much of the aid under its control reflects a deliberate effort to create shortages in order to put pressure on Israel and drive up the price for the aid that Hamas steals. There’s no famine in Gaza but there are artificial shortages being created by the UN-Hamas alliance meant to financially and politically benefit the terrorists.

The best evidence of it is that Hamas made the restoration of UN control over aid into Gaza one of its conditions for a deal. Why would an Islamic terrorist group care who distributes the aid?

After losing 95% of its aid trucks, you would think that the UN would turn to Israel to provide security, but unlike the Gaza Humanitarian foundation, the international aid groups have repeatedly rejected any Israeli military protection. Lately, UN officials have taken to complaining that their trucks are being looted because they’re forced to use “unsecured routes”.

But if they don’t want Israel to secure those routes, who do they want securing the routes?

According to a New York Times story, “the United Nations does not allow Israeli soldiers to protect aid convoys, fearing that would compromise its neutrality, and its officials have called on Israel to allow the Gaza police, which are under Hamas’s authority, to secure their convoys.”

Having Hamas escort its trucks doesn’t compromise the UN’s neutrality, but having Israel does.

Last year, Farhan Haq, the Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, in response to a question about Israel taking out the Hamas ‘General’ in charge of the ‘Gaza Police’, and “responsible for securing the aid and the aid trucks” admitted that “we have contacts with everyone involved in the grounds who can play a role in making sure that trucks can travel safely through Gaza, and that includes people in the de facto authorities” and vowed that “we will continue our discussions with anyone on the de facto authorities who is capable of working with us to make sure that the flow of goods into Gaza continues.”

“De facto authorities” are how nonprofit aid groups tend to refer to illegal Islamic terrorist groups. In this case, that’s Hamas.

The AFP reported that “the Gaza police - which includes many Hamas members - helped secure humanitarian convoys” while NBC News claimed that “Gaza’s police force was also more present and provided security, but months of Israeli bombing have crippled the police.” (Sure they have. They are terrorists, ed.)

The Biden administration, after falsely assuring Israel that Hamas would not intercept the aid, was not only aware that this was going on, but David Satterfield, Biden’s ‘humanitarian’ envoy, condemned Israel for taking out the Hamas ‘police’ including, according to him, “a commander whose units had been involved in providing escorts”, admitted that the Gaza ‘police’ “certainly include Hamas elements” but that “with the departure of police escorts, it has been virtually impossible for the U.N. or anyone else… to safely move assistance in Gaza.”

With Hamas helping to “secure” aid trucks, it’s really a mystery how so many of them disappear...

After an aid delivery success ratio in the single digits, the UN is terrible at delivering aid in Gaza, but it’s a stunning success when it comes to its political and economic support of Hamas.

This article previously appeared at the David Horowitz Freedom Center's Front Page Magazine.