For the first time since the launch of the Birthright Israel Post-October 7 Volunteer Program, a group of parents of Lone Soldiers currently serving in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is participating in the program and is currently in Israel. The group, which arrived last week, includes 77 parents — 27 from the United States, with the remainder from Russia and Argentina.

On Thursday, the parents had an emotional reunion with their children at the Moshe Dayan IDF base in Glilot Junction, whom they had not seen for a long time. The event was also attended by Major-General Dado Bar Kalifa, Head of the IDF Manpower Directorate; Dr. Miriam Adelson, Israeli-American physician and philanthropist; and Gidi Mark, CEO of Birthright Israel.

“There are not enough words to describe the deep admiration we have for you, the Lone Soldiers,” said Major-General Bar Kalifa. “Watching you hugging your parents after such a long time is a great joy and a deeply emotional moment.”

David Delman from New York City (see photo below), one of the parents in the group whose son serves as a Lone Soldier in the IDF Combat Engineering Corps, said: “Our son always tells us that the soldiers who serve with him make him feel like he’s part of a new family that was formed in Israel. Now, we can see exactly what he means, as we feel it ourselves. I’m sure all the other parents in our group feel the same way—we all share the same destiny.”

The delegation arrived in Israel on August 5 and will remain for a 14-day volunteer mission. During their stay, they will work in agricultural fields such as Meshek Michaeli near Gaza, participate in food packaging projects across Israel, and contribute to other volunteer sites. They will also tour the Gaza Envelope — including Sderot and Re’im — and meet with senior IDF officers and municipal leaders.

Five more groups of parents of Lone Soldiers from around the world are expected to arrive in Israel with Birthright this month, bringing the total to 160 parents.

“Birthright Israel has never before hosted a group of participants who are parents of Lone Soldiers serving far from their home countries to protect Israel,” said Gidi Mark, CEO of Birthright Israel. “I salute each of the soldiers, but also their parents, for raising such brave young people. It is inspiring to see young Jews willing to leave everything behind to serve the people of Israel — you truly deserve immense credit, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The highly subsidized Birthright Israel Post-October 7 Volunteer Program provides Jewish adults ages 18-50 with opportunities to make a tangible difference in communities across Israel. Participants assist in food rescue operations to prevent market shortages, help rebuild kibbutzim, support community restoration efforts in areas hardest hit by the October 7 attacks, and work on projects that strengthen food security.