The Hezbollah terror group on Wednesday morning reported that it attacked the IDF's Northern Command base in Tzfat using UAVs.

The terror group stressed that the attack is in retaliation for the eliminations of Hamas second-in-command Saleh al-Arouri and senior Hezbollah member Wissam Tawil.

Earlier on Wednesday, Arab media reported that an Israeli UAV attacked a vehicle in southern Lebanon. According to reports, the UAV was directed towards a vehicle in Wadi al-Houjir area in southern Lebanon, and the vehicle's three passengers were killed in the attack.

Reuters reported that the passengers were Hezbollah terrorists, but did not mention their ranks in the terror group.

Throughout Wednesday morning, sirens sounded throughout the Galilee, some warning of hostile aircraft infiltrations and others warning of incoming missiles.