The Petah Tikva Magistrate’s Court decided, after a discussion between the parties, to release the two remaining detainees from the violence between residents and security forces in Binyamin under certain conditions.

During the hearing, it was revealed that the leaked video that appeared in the media over the past two days was the key evidence in the case. Following the publication of the video, the battalion commander was summoned for further testimony at the police station, which led to a consultation last night between the special investigation team and the Jerusalem District Prosecutor’s Office. After this consultation, it was decided that the police would not insist on keeping the suspects in custody.

The two detainees were represented by Attorney Daniel Shimshilashvili from the Honenu organization. "Today, it can be fully said that the mountain gave birth to a mouse, or even a tiny mouse. After the claims made in various media outlets, it turned out that the connection between those claims and reality was very incidental. I’m glad the clients were smart enough to document the events," Shimshilashvili said.

"Our claims, which we made from the very first day, were proven to be true. I suggest that all those who accused and published false claims about the youth, come and apologize to them for the great injustice done to them. These are good boys, most of whom are set to serve in the IDF, as well as their families, so the accusations against them hurt them sevenfold," he added.

Today, the 14-year-old boy who was injured by gunfire was released from the hospital to his home, where he will continue to recover from the injury and surgery. The bullet that was removed from the boy's body was transferred from the hospital to the Military Police (MP), which has opened an investigation into the actions of the battalion commander and others involved in the incident.

As part of the investigation, the Military Police and the military prosecution collected videos, medical documents, and seized the bullet removed from the boy's body as evidence.