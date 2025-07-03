השב"ח פורץ לבתים דוברות המשטרה

Detectives from the Northern Border Police's Central Unit arrested an illegal Palestinian Authority Arab from Qalqiliya this week, suspected of breaking into homes, vehicles, and stealing property in the north of the country.

A serious indictment was filed against him with eight charges, along with a request for detention until the end of proceedings.

During an undercover operation, the Border Police detectives located the suspect driving on Route 65 near Beit Keshet. When instructed by a police vehicle to stop, he rammed the patrol car and attempted to flee. After a search of the area, he was located and arrested.

The defendant, in his 40s, is accused of several break-ins to residences and vehicles, theft, trespassing, and remaining in pre-1967 Israel illegally.

In one case, he was caught on camera breaking into a family's home in the north of the country while two family members, a father and daughter, were sleeping on the sofa in the living room, unaware of what was happening.

The defendant has a criminal record for similar offenses and has served prison sentences for break-ins, remaining in Israel illegally, and thefts. Additionally, he is currently under a suspended sentence of 34 months for property offenses.