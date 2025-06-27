Rocket launch following strike on Hezbollah site IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF clarified on Friday that damage to a civilian structure in southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh area was caused by a Hezbollah rocket that was inadvertently launched during an Israeli airstrike earlier in the day.

According to a statement from the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, the strike targeted a site “used to manage Hezbollah's fire and defense array.” Following reports of damage to a civilian building, the military conducted a review which revealed that the explosion was the result of a Hezbollah rocket stored at the site.

"A review indicates that as a result of the strike, a rocket belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization that was stored at the site, was launched and hit the civilian building," the IDF said.

The statement accused Hezbollah of endangering civilians in southern Lebanon by embedding weapons in populated areas and refusing to disarm.

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization continues to endanger the residents of southern Lebanon by refusing to hand over its weapons to the state," the IDF added.

The statement further said that Hezbollah’s military buildup in Lebanon constitutes “a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” and called on the Lebanese Armed Forces to intervene.

"Accordingly, the Lebanese Armed Forces are expected to act to confiscate rockets and weaponry from Hezbollah," the statement concluded.

