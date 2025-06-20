Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem declared on Thursday that the Lebanese terrorist group will "act as we see fit," asserting its unwavering support for Iran amidst escalating regional tensions, AFP reported.

His statement comes as a direct response to warnings issued by US Special Envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, who cautioned Hezbollah against involvement in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

Qassem, in a resolute statement, affirmed, "Tyrannical America and criminal Israel will not be able to subjugate the Iranian people and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps." He further emphasized Hezbollah's enduring commitment, stating the group still had "the responsibility to stand by Iran and provide it with all forms of support that contribute to putting an end to this tyranny and oppression."

Barrack, also the US ambassador to Turkey, was making his first visit to Beirut on Thursday, where he engaged with top Lebanese officials, including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, an ally of Hezbollah.

Following his meeting with Berri, Barrack conveyed a stern message from the US administration. Responding to inquiries about potential Hezbollah involvement in the conflict, he stated, "I can say on behalf of President (Donald) Trump... that would be a very, very, very bad decision."

Hezbollah sustained significant losses in its conflict with Israel last year, which concluded with a ceasefire agreement in November. Following an Israeli strike on Iran last week, the Lebanese foreign ministry indicated that it was "continuing its contacts" to prevent the nation from being drawn into the wider conflict.

Earlier this week, the leaders of Hezbollah and Shiite group Amal convened to discuss the situation in the Middle East amid the war between Iran and Israel and developments in Lebanon.

According to a report by Al Akhbar, the two organizations condemned Israel's attack on Lebanon, which they referred to as "desperate attempts to attack the Axis of Resistance and harm the will of free states."

In a bilateral statement published after the meeting, the organizations noted that Iran would continue to be the strong foundation of the fight against the plan to achieve hegemony and colonialism.

Regarding the internal situation in Lebanon, the organizations stressed the importance of rehabilitating the areas that were harmed by "Israeli aggression," classified the goal as a national priority.