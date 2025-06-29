On Saturday, the IDF eliminated a key Hezbollah intelligence chief, the IDF confirmed.

Terrorist Abbas Al-Hassan Wahbi was responsible for intelligence in Hezbollah's Radwan Force Battalion. He was eliminated in the Mahrouna area in southern Lebanon.

Wahbi was involved in efforts to rebuild Hezbollah and weapons transfers, the IDF noted.

"These activities constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," a statement read. "The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to the state of Israel."

United Nations Resolution 1701, agreed upon in 2006, stipulates that Hezbollah retreat to north of the Litani River and lay down its weapons in southern Lebanon. Resolution 1701, signed in August 2006, also stipulates that there will be no military forces other than UNIFIL and the Lebanese military south of the Litani River.

In November 2024, Israel and Lebanon agreed on a sixty-day ceasefire, under which the Lebanese army would replace Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and act to enforce Resolution 1701. Earlier this year, however, it became clear that Lebanon has not kept its end of the deal, and Hezbollah is rebuilding its infrastructure.