Following reports that the Israeli government intends to pursue a partial deal that would bring back only some of the hostages, and as the Prime Minister travels to Washington, the families of 35 hostages sent an urgent letter this morning to the Prime Minister and the head of the negotiation team with a clear demand: reach a comprehensive agreement—one that eliminates the need for cruel selections and categories.

"Israel stands at a historic crossroads. The remarkable operation in Iran, combined with achievements in other fronts, has brought Israel to a position of unprecedented strength and power, holding the upper hand across all fronts. After nearly two years of complex and grueling warfare, we must seize this window of opportunity with wisdom and resolve," the letter opens.

The families added in the letter that it is "signed by numerous families—families whose loved ones come from diverse backgrounds and different places, but who have become, through tragic circumstances, part of one family: the family of the hostages. While each family has its own perspective and its own way of fighting this battle, they are united around the following demand: Prime Minister, you must reach a comprehensive agreement that guarantees the return of every last hostage and brings an end to the fighting. The era of partial deals, categories, lists that distinguish between one life and another, and cruel selections must end.

"There is overwhelming consensus among the hostage families and throughout the Israeli public: we need a comprehensive deal with a clear timeline and guarantee for the release of all hostages—every single one—and an end to the fighting. This is the right, proper, moral, and necessary action. Anything less than a comprehensive deal would be a grave failure and a tragedy that will haunt us for generations."

"The time has come for Israel to breathe again, to heal, to rebuild and renew itself. Only the release of all hostages will allow us to begin this process after more than twenty months of anguish. We unite around this demand, knowing that a comprehensive agreement is the key to Israel's complete victory. The overwhelming majority of the Israeli people stand with us."