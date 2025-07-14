The haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party is escalating its protest against the delay in advancing the Draft Law, Hamodia reported Monday morning.

According to the report, UTJ's boycott will now include Knesset votes to include committee discussions, and senior UTJ members have declared that if no rapid progress is made on the legislation, the party will consider withdrawing from the government in the coming days.

Separately, Kan 11's Michael Shemesh reported that Shas leader Aryeh Deri, told his associates to prepare for the scenario of a joint withdrawal from the government by Shas and United Torah Judaism.

However, according to the same report, Shas is not expected to align with opposition factions or push for a Knesset dissolution but will instead try to advance the Draft Law from outside the coalition, even if operating from the opposition.

Later on Monday, United Torah Judaism is expected to discuss potentially cooperating with opposition initiatives to revive the vote on dissolving the Knesset.

On Sunday, it was reported that Yesh Atid has begun attempts to collect 61 signatures from opposition MKs, for the purpose of submitting a letter to Knesset Speaker MK Amir Ohana demanding a renewed discussion on the bill to dissolve the Knesset, despite the bill's failure a month ago.

According to the Knesset rules, a bill that has failed in a plenary session cannot be brought for a vote for another six months. Yesh Atid is now attempting to bypass this limitation by arguing that there has been a "change of circumstances" that justifies reopening the discussion.