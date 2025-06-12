Indications suggest: Haredi parties unlikely to support Knesset dissolution bill

Following intensive discussions with MK Yuli Edelstein on Wednesday night, it appears that most haredi politicians are unlikely to support the bill to dissolve the Knesset in its preliminary reading.

Despite this, the opposition has announced that it intends to bring the bill to a vote later in the night.

Sources in the United Torah Judaism Party, speaking after the meeting with Edelstein, described "positive progress" and noted that "there is still a chance to postpone the vote on the dissolution of the Knesset."

Meanwhile, the leader of Degel HaTorah, Rabbi Dov Lando, instructed that the MKs be updated that preparations should be made to postpone the vote on the dissolution of the Knesset, following "significant progress on fundamental issues" regarding the details of the conscription exemption law.

According to the rabbi's directive, preparations should be made "for the possibility of postponing the vote in favor of dissolving the Knesset by a week, provided that an agreement and commitment are reached, including on the critical issue of the legislative timeline—an agreement that has not yet been achieved."

Likud sources also expressed optimism, saying there is a growing sense that the sides are moving closer to an agreement.