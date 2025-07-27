הצנחת סיוע הומניטרי בעזה מג'די פתחי/TPS

Footage from the Gaza Strip shows dozens of humanitarian aid packages being airdropped, with thousands of civilians rushing to retrieve the supplies.

At the same time, the Jordanian army announced it had carried out three humanitarian aid airdrops over Gaza, one in coordination with the United Arab Emirates Air Force.

According to the statement, Jordanian and Emirati C-130 Hercules aircraft delivered 25 tons of food and supplies, dropping them to designated distribution points throughout Gaza.

Beginning on Sunday, the IDF will implement a daily humanitarian pause from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. in several populated areas across Gaza, including in the north, to facilitate the entry of aid. The pause will also take effect in areas where the IDF is currently operating, including in Gaza City, where fighting will be temporarily halted to allow the entry of aid.

Additionally, humanitarian assistance will be delivered to regions where the IDF is not active, such as Al-Mawasi and Deir al-Balah. The decision was coordinated with the UN and international organizations.

In parallel, secured routes have been designated daily from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. to ensure safe passage for UN and aid organization convoys transporting food and medicine to people across Gaza.

The IDF emphasized that the pause is “in accordance with the directives of the political echelon and part of the ongoing effort led by the IDF via COGAT to expand the volume of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip.”