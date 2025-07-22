Wolfson Yeshiva, a highly esteemed haredi yeshiva in Jerusalem, was struck by turmoil over the past day.

According to Channel 13's Yoely Brim, three young students from the yeshiva announced their decision to enlist in the IDF, leading to an emergency assembly at the establishment on Tuesday.

Two of the students are expected to join the IDF's "Kokod" program for programming and development, and another student will probably enlist in a combat unit.

The announcement surprised many in the yeshiva, among the reasons being that two of the young men were alumni of Kol Torah, one of the oldest and most respected yeshivas in the haredi world.

During the emergency assembly, the Dean, Rabbi Daniel Wolfson, stood before the students and expressed opposition to the move.

The rabbi claimed that there are no programs in the IDF that could protect a haredi lifestyle and added that he feels great sorrow and pain for the students' decision to leave the yeshiva.