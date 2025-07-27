A shocking act of violence unfolded Saturday at a Walmart store in Traverse City, Michigan, leaving at least eleven individuals injured in a seemingly random stabbing spree, AFP reported.

Authorities have apprehended a suspect, a Michigan resident, who is believed to have acted alone in the brutal assault.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea addressed the press, confirming the indiscriminate nature of the attack. "Based on the information that we have at this time, it appears they were random acts," Shea stated, adding, "The victims were not predetermined."

The aftermath saw a significant number of casualties, with Munson Healthcare reporting six victims in critical condition and five in serious condition late Saturday.

Local media, citing police sources, indicated that at least three victims were undergoing surgery following the incident. The injured comprised an equal number of men and women, with six men and five women among those targeted.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer promptly responded to the unfolding crisis, expressing her distress via an X post. "Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence," Whitmer declared, noting her ongoing communication with law enforcement.

Sheriff Shea confirmed that the stabbing spree originated near the checkout area of the store, an area typically bustling with shoppers. He underscored the unusual nature of such violence in the serene, tourist-heavy region.

"It is very uncommon for our area," Shea emphasized, referring to Traverse City, a renowned destination on the shores of Lake Michigan.

In the wake of the tragedy, federal assistance has been extended. FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino affirmed that agents were providing "any necessary support to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office in their investigation of the attacks at the Walmart."