US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee criticized those who sought to pressure Israel into allowing the UN to resume its role in the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza following the publication of videos showing aid trucks brought in under the UN's methods being violently looted.

Huckabee wrote on X in response to one such video: "Is the UN, NY Times, and Hamas all happy now? I'm sure Hamas is. Their lies & propaganda destroyed cease-fire deal, tried to discredit safe and functioning GHF effort, emboldened Hamas & will result in this complete balagan! Most sad for hostage families-grief prolonged."

Israel has accused Hamas of looting aid brought into Gaza since the beginning of the war. Last week, Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Gaza. Following his visit, Herzog stated: "I asked many questions and verified facts. What is absolutely clear is that the true obstacle to humanitarian relief is Hamas. Huge quantities of aid are flowing in - in conjunction with UN and EU efforts agreed by Israel. Hamas loots the aid and prevents its proper distribution. All this whilst the GHF distribution is also being procured."

"Let’s be clear: It is the terrorists of Hamas - hijacking aid, and refusing to agree to a hostage release and ceasefire - who are kidnapping the civilian Gaza population and subjecting them to their tragic suffering," he said.

Also last week, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) made a public offer to the United Nations and other international aid organizations to deliver all their current aid for free, following the publication of footage showing nearly 1,000 fully-stocked aid trucks sitting idle on the Gaza side of the border.

Recent media reports indicate that the UN agencies, including WFP, and other humanitarian partners have struggled to deliver aid in Gaza, with nearly all of their aid convoys being looted and or otherwise confiscated. Critics say the underlying problem for the UN and partnering humanitarian groups is not access, it’s operational failure.

By contrast, GHF says it is delivering at scale and is currently the only consistent source for aid in Gaza, delivering more than 87 million meals to date, averaging between two to three million meals per day.

Despite the GHF's success, Germany, France, and Britain sharply criticized Israel on Friday, accusing it of obstructing humanitarian aid and contributing to what they called a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In a joint statement, the three European powers called on Israel “to immediately lift restrictions on the flow of aid and urgently allow the UN” and humanitarian groups to address what they described as “mass starvation.”

“The most basic needs of the civilian population, including access to water and food, must be met without any further delay,” they said. “Withholding essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable. Israel must uphold its obligations under international humanitarian law.”

Overnight, airdrops began of aid into Gaza.

The IDF this morning implemented a temporary humanitarian pause in several areas of the Gaza Strip, including the north, to facilitate the delivery of aid. The pause will last until evening.

The move follows a high-level security meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, and other senior officials. As part of a broader effort to boost humanitarian assistance and counter accusations of intentional starvation, the IDF resumed aerial aid drops over Gaza.

Earlier today, additional aid trucks entered Gaza from Egypt. On Saturday night, the United Arab Emirates announced plans to airlift humanitarian supplies into the territory.

The IDF said it has taken a number of proactive steps to improve humanitarian conditions. In the past week alone, more than 250 aid trucks have been unloaded inside Gaza, with hundreds more awaiting collection at the border by United Nations agencies. The military stressed that it is working to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches civilians and not Hamas.