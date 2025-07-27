An IDF soldier suffered severe injuries Sunday after being crushed by an elevator at the Kiryat military base in Tel Aviv.

According to the details known thus far, the elevator became stuck and the soldier attempted to exit it. For a reason which is not yet clear, the elevator crushed and injured him.

The IDF confirmed, "Earlier on Sunday, an IDF soldier was severely injured at a military base in central Israel."

"The soldier was evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment, and his family has been notified.

"Following the incident, military police investigators opened an investigation into the incident, and the findings will be brought to the Military Prosecution for examination."