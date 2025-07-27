This morning (Sunday), wounded soldiers from the war in Gaza set up a protest tent across from the Knesset, calling on the government to follow through on its promises and take decisive action against Hamas.

The protest, which is expected to continue until Wednesday, is organized by the War Casualties Forum. Participants are demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other ministers end what they describe as a dangerous political and military deadlock.

"Our wounds haven't even healed, and already we hear the government is planning to withdraw from areas where we fought, where we were wounded, and where we lost friends," the group stated.

"Enough with the stagnation that costs lives," they continued. "We are calling on the Prime Minister, cabinet members, and the defense establishment to honor their commitment to decisive action. We will not accept a situation where more soldiers are sent to risk their lives in areas we already secured through sacrifice."

The demonstrators insist that territory captured in the fighting should not be relinquished to Hamas and that the Israel Defense Forces must maintain control of the Gaza Strip.

"This is our demand to the government," the group concluded. "We are intensifying our protest by setting up this tent until our voices are heard."