In a special Knesset plenum discussion on the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, MK Yuli Edelstein, who was later ousted from his role , emphasized his long-standing commitment to principle—even in the face of intense political pressure.

“Back then, as now, there were those who sought to remove me from my position,” Edelstein said, referring to the period of the Disengagement from Gaza. “Back then, as now, they offered me cities and hills in exchange for compromising my truth.” He stressed that throughout the years, he has remained steadfast in his beliefs and loyal to the principles he has always fought for.

Addressing the current debate on sovereignty, Edelstein stated, “Especially in these times—when our best sons and daughters are on the battlefield, and fifty of our brothers remain in captivity and distress - there is no more fitting, clear, or just Zionist response than the application of sovereignty over parts of our historic homeland in Judea and Samaria.”

He also spoke about the personal cost of his ideological path: “From my early days in the Communist Soviet Union, I have paid a price for my beliefs - for my fight for the Land of Israel, the People of Israel, and the Torah of Israel.”

In closing, Edelstein reflected on the enduring sense of mission that has guided him throughout his public life, stating: “One goal has accompanied me from then until now - to secure the future of our children in our homeland.”