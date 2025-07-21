Families across Israel face financial crises that threaten their most important life events. When it comes to weddings, financial pressure can turn a moment of joy into a real family crisis. What's happening to one family illustrates the problem affecting many young couples today.

Leah lost her mother two years ago to cancer. Years of medical debt left the family in severe financial distress. Now, as the wedding approaches, the family discovers they cannot cover basic wedding expenses.

Rabbi Gamliel Rabinowitz, who knows the groom's father personally, issued an urgent public letter. Moshe David, Rabbi Gamliel's close student, faces a situation where his son is about to marry, but the family cannot cover basic expenses.

We're not talking about luxuries but basic needs: an affordable wedding hall, proper living arrangements, and basic furniture for the young apartment. The young couple tries to arrange the wedding on their own, but they find no way to cover the required expenses.

The date approaches, and pressure builds every day. The couple just wants to marry with dignity and start married life without being burdened by debt and shame. But they cannot do it alone.

Rabbi Gamliel Rabinowitz wrote in his letter: "I know the groom's father personally — he is one of my important students. Their situation is very difficult, and I urge the public to help with significant donations. This is a true mitzvah."

With full support from Rabbi Gamliel Rabinowitz, they opened a fundraising campaign with the organization Tzedaka V'Chessed. This campaign is the couple's only hope of making the wedding happen.

Their wedding is just weeks away. They tried everything, but they cannot do this alone. Donations cover basic wedding expenses and simple furniture and appliances for the apartment.

The couple has been through too much. Now they just want to start married life with dignity, without the heavy burden of debts that would weigh on them for years.

