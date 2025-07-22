Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee member MK Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid) told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News on Monday that removing MK Yuli Edelstein from the committee's chairmanship would compel opposition lawmakers to withdraw from the panel altogether.

"If Yuli Edelstein is ousted for standing up for values, we have no business being there. These are the most fundamental values of Israeli society and religious Zionism," said Stern.

MK Moshe Turpaz (Yesh Atid) added, "Ousting the chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee to pave the way for a draft-dodging law is a disgrace - a spit in the face of reservists, of Israeli citizens, and of Likud supporters."

He continued, "We will not take part in a fictitious committee established solely to promote a fictitious law. I am very proud to have served on the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee over the past four years. I will not be a puppet in Netanyahu's puppet theater."

Watch the Hebrew video:

