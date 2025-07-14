Following complaints from residents in Gaza, which led to the dumping of canned goods by the side of the roads, Israel has upgraded the food aid provided to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, as revealed by Yedioth Ahronoth.

According to the report, as part of the new preparations, the food baskets now include shelf products from top Israeli brands, with the identities of the manufacturers concealed. The menu now includes cookies and chocolates, among other items.

The IDF confirmed the upgrade, stating, "We have doubled the amount of flour and potato sacks, as per their request. We will invest millions in upgrading the distribution centers."

Despite the upgrades, the report notes that the four current centers are expected to double in number soon, and residents from Hamas-controlled areas can also access them.

According to the report, these residents are eligible to receive free food, even if they are involved in terrorist activities against IDF forces.

The fact that soldiers are forced to secure access routes to the distribution centers - a task that prevents them from carrying out proactive strikes against Hamas - has also faced criticism.