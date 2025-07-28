A newly published intelligence report in the Netherlands has for the first time classified Israel as a "direct security threat" to the country, signaling a notable shift in bilateral relations.

The report, released over the weekend, outlines perceived threats from multiple countries, with Israel cited for its actions against international courts in The Hague. It notes that both the United States and Israel have issued "public threats" toward these judicial bodies, and that the United States has imposed sanctions on them.

"These actions could undermine the courts' operations or even completely paralyze them," the document states.

According to the report, such steps pose "a direct threat to the international legal order."

The document also refers to alleged efforts by Israel to exert political influence within the Netherlands. Specifically, it mentions a report sent by Israel's Ministry of Diaspora Affairs to Dutch journalists and politicians following incidents surrounding a soccer match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv. Instead of utilizing formal diplomatic channels, the Ministry is said to have approached the media directly.

Such actions, the report warns, may have been intended to sway public opinion and could potentially "harm the social and political stability" of the Netherlands.

In addition to Israel, the report highlights perceived threats from other nations including Russia, China, and Iran.