National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir was interviewed this morning on Radio 103 and denounced the aid delivery to the Gaza Strip and the humanitarian pause that will take place between 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

Ben Gvir noted that the Prime Minister did not invite him to a discussion on the matter during Shabbat. "They did not want to hear that the humanitarian aid is damaging, they did not want to hear that I think this nonsense of sending and opening humanitarian routes endangers soldiers. They did not want to hear that they accept Hamas' starvation campaign and receive nothing regarding the hostages."

"Shame and disgrace. They did not invite me to this discussion intentionally and told fairy tales about not wantng me to deserate Shabbat. I will fight this decision, I think the aid delivery is nonsense and a hallucination, it is not right and it harms our soldiers. It is a very serious mistake."

Minister Itamar Ben Gvir detailed his plan for releasing the hostages: "One - stop the aid, if the hostages don't eat, then they won't eat either. Two - eliminate Hamas members, there are 20,000 militants left, the IDF knows where they are. Three - conquer the entire Gaza Strip, they need to pay with land. Four - encourage voluntary migration. And most absurd - they refuse to do this despite support from the US president."

He said, "We now have an opportunity to strike Hamas, Trump is with us, we must not miss this again. There is now an opportunity to conquer the entire Gaza Strip, encourage voluntary migration and eliminate as many Hamas members as possible."