The United Arab Emirates is set to begin work in the coming days on a new water pipeline stretching from a desalination facility in Egypt to the Al-Mawasi area of the Gaza Strip, running along the coastal route. The project, approved by Israel’s political leadership, will supply water to approximately 600,000 residents in the region and will operate independently of Israel’s water system.

On Sunday, UAE representatives began transporting the necessary equipment through the Kerem Shalom Crossing under the supervision of Israel’s Land Crossings Authority at the Ministry of Defense, following a thorough security inspection.

The construction is expected to take several weeks and is part of a broader humanitarian initiative coordinated with Israel.

Meanwhile, the IDF announced a daily humanitarian pause from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. in several population centers throughout Gaza, including the northern part of the Strip. The pause, which also applies to active combat zones in Gaza City, will allow the entry of humanitarian aid.

Additional aid will be delivered to areas where the IDF is not currently operating, including Al-Mawasi and Deir al-Balah. The decision was coordinated with the UN and international organizations.

At the same time, secured corridors have been established from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. to enable the safe movement of UN and aid organization convoys for the delivery and distribution of food and medicine throughout the Gaza Strip.

The IDF stated that the pause is being carried out "in accordance with directives from the political echelon and as part of the ongoing effort by the IDF and COGAT to expand the volume of humanitarian aid entering Gaza."