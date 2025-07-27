Airdrop of humanitarian aid to Gaza IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit on Saturday night published footage of an airdrop of humanitarian aid as part of the ongoing efforts to allow and facilitate the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip.

“The airdrop, which was carried out in coordination with international organizations and led by COGAT, included seven packages of aid containing flour, sugar, and canned food,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Airdrop of humanitarian aid into Gaza IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF announced that, in accordance with directives from the political echelon and following a situational assessment, it has begun a series of actions aimed at improving the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip, and to refute the false claim of deliberate starvation in the Gaza Strip.

In addition, it was decided that designated humanitarian corridors would be established to enable the safe movement of UN convoys delivering food and medicine to the population.