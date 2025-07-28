Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Sunday that his government has no immediate plans to recognize a Palestinian state, despite growing pressure within the Labor party to act on its longstanding policy commitment.

Speaking to ABC and quoted by the Guardian, Albanese emphasized that recognition must be tied to clear conditions for a viable two-state solution, and expressed concern over any future state potentially involving Hamas.

“We’ll make a decision based upon the time. Is the time right now? Are we about to imminently do that? No, we are not,” he stated.

The Prime Minister also criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza, saying it was “quite clearly” a breach of international law to block food deliveries. “A one-year-old boy is not a Hamas fighter. The civilian casualties and death in Gaza is completely unacceptable. It’s completely indefensible,” he said.

While reaffirming his support for Israel’s right to defend itself, Albanese warned that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is “losing support” globally. He said he had conveyed these concerns directly to President Isaac Herzog.

Albanese welcomed Israel’s decision to begin airdropping humanitarian aid and opening corridors for UN convoys, calling it “a start,” but reiterated that “innocent lives must be protected.”

Israel has come under fire globally in recent days and has been accused of obstructing humanitarian aid to Gaza and of “starving” Gazans.

Israeli security officials responded on Friday to claims of "famine" in Gaza City, clarifying that while the humanitarian situation in Gaza is difficult, there is no famine in the city.

On Sunday, the IDF implemented a temporary humanitarian pause in several areas of the Gaza Strip, including the north, to facilitate the delivery of aid. The pause will last until evening.

The move followed a high-level security meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, and other senior officials.