A 42-year-old man has been charged with terrorism and assault with intent to murder after 11 people were stabbed in a mass attack at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, on Saturday afternoon, the BBC reported.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as Bradford James Gille, carried out a random stabbing spree using a folding knife, targeting five men and six women, including a Walmart employee.

The victims, aged between 21 and 84, are all expected to survive.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea stated that deputies arrived at the scene within two minutes of the initial emergency call. By the time law enforcement arrived, several civilians - including an armed citizen - had already intervened to subdue the suspect in the store’s parking lot, preventing further harm.

“The deputy took the suspect into custody without further incident,” Shea said, noting that Gille’s motive remains under investigation. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the inquiry.

Authorities emphasized that the terrorism charge reflects the nature of the attack, which is believed to have been carried out with the intent to cause widespread fear and disruption in the community.

Traverse City, where the incident occurred, is located approximately 255 miles northwest of Detroit. Gille is expected to be formally arraigned early this week.