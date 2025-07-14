A newly opened Israeli-owned kosher restaurant in central Athens was subjected to a violent act of vandalism on Saturday night, the establishment's owner said, according to a report in Ynet.

The incident, which occurred at the King David Burger restaurant, involved masked individuals defacing the property with anti-Israel slogans and causing damage.

The attack unfolded shortly after the conclusion of Shabbat, as employees were preparing the restaurant for its evening opening. Owner Tzvika Levinson recounted that a group identified as pro-Palestinian Arab activists and anarchists arrived around 9:30 p.m. and proceeded to spray-paint a series of hostile messages, including “F*** Israel,” “You kill babies,” “No Zionist is safe here,” and “Death army to Israel, rapists and murderers.”

Levinson also reported that an employee was threatened, being warned that leaving the premises would result in them being “finished.”

Footage from the restaurant depicted the assailants scattering papers, applying stencils to the counter, and spray-painting the graffiti. Despite the incident taking place in a central square where police were reportedly present, Levinson stated that no intervention occurred.

King David Burger, which opened approximately six weeks ago, has quickly become a popular fixture in Athens, offering the city's first kosher burger option. Undeterred by the attack, Levinson affirmed his intention to reopen and expressed gratitude for the outpouring of community support.

“We opened yesterday and people came to support us, singing ‘Am Israel Chai,’” Levinson stated. He added that local police are investigating the case and expressed a desire to meet with the mayor of Athens to discuss support for local business owners in the wake of such incidents.

The incident is the latest in a series of antisemitic attacks around the globe. Such attacks have been on the rise since Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Last month, four Greek citizens were charged with “racially motivated violence” following an incident in Athens involving a group of Israeli tourists.

The individuals, described as pro-Palestinian Arab activists, allegedly shouted slogans including “Free Palestine” and confronted the tourists while waving Palestine Liberation Organization flags.